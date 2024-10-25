Bloemfontein Entrepreneur Revolutionizes Agro-Processing with Innovative Coffee

Chantelle de Bruyn, a 34-year-old entrepreneur from Bloemfontein, is making waves in the agro-processing industry with her innovative business, Buttercup Farmhouse. Founded in 2019, the company originally aimed to manufacture vegetable spices but has since pivoted to offer a healthy alternative to traditional coffee. The flagship product, Cucurbita Latte, is made from butternut squash and is quickly gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers.

Innovative Product Line and Future Plans

Under De Bruyn's leadership, Buttercup Farmhouse is not only focused on Cucurbita Latte but also plans to diversify its product range to include supplement shakes, snack bars, vegetable ice cream, and various tea offerings. Her education in food science, acquired through a course sponsored by the United States Embassy and Consulates in South Africa, has been crucial in refining product development. Additionally, De Bruyn completed the Raymond Ackerman Academy of Entrepreneurial Development Programme at the Johannesburg Business School, equipping her with vital skills for innovation.

Collaborating with the University of the Free State, Buttercup Farmhouse benefits from research and product development assistance, further enhancing its offerings. Currently, the business employs 11 people, with ambitions to expand its workforce as it introduces new products to the market.

Market Reach and Support

De Bruyn's products are already available at Food Lovers Market locations in the Western Cape, Centurion, and Ballito, with online sales set to launch in November. The business has garnered support from the Free State Provincial Government and received a R50,000 grant from the National Development Agency (NYDA) for initial equipment purchases. The Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs has also aided the business with equipment acquisition and participation in trade shows.

With aspirations to reach a global audience, Buttercup Farmhouse has attracted interest from international investors, including the African Women in Trade Group in Germany, which is exploring distribution opportunities in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Accolades and Recognition

Buttercup Farmhouse's commitment to quality and innovation has not gone unnoticed. In 2022, the company was recognized as the Top Youth Agro Processor by the National Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development. De Bruyn herself received accolades as the best agro developer and most innovative business through the Cwena Awards. The business also won the Overall Winner in Business of the Year by Action Coach for 2021/2022 and took first place in a business plan competition hosted by the American Women Academy, supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development. More recently, Buttercup Farmhouse received the Standard Bank Top Women Top 5 Award in 2022 and was recognized at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York in 2023.

Farming Roots and Sustainability

Beyond her entrepreneurial ventures, De Bruyn is also a small-scale farmer specializing in crop production. Her passion for farming began in 2015, coinciding with the establishment of Agri-Parks in the Free State, where she served on the executive committee representing youth in agriculture. Today, she cultivates butternuts essential for her vegetable coffee production and collaborates with external farmers to ensure a steady supply of high-quality ingredients.

“I have always loved farming; it’s a vital part of my business,” De Bruyn stated. Her integrated approach to farming and business not only enhances the quality of her products but also contributes to sustainable agricultural practices in her community.

Chantelle de Bruyn’s journey exemplifies how innovation, education, and collaboration can transform the agro-processing landscape, paving the way for a healthier, more sustainable future in food production.