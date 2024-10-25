Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Government Launches Initiative to Enhance Investment Accountability

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to include district officials' performance in attracting investment in their annual confidential reports. This initiative by the Yogi Adityanath government aims to create accountability, ease of doing business, and foster healthy competition among district magistrates and divisional commissioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:20 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a strategic move designed to boost accountability among district magistrates and divisional commissioners by incorporating their effectiveness in attracting investments into their annual confidential reports (ACRs).

Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh described this decision as historic, aiming to foster a conducive environment for economic growth by weighing district officials' performance in investment efforts and credit-deposit ratios.

This new policy will monitor the promotion of business facilitation measures and progress on land banks, thereby expediting district-level development and enhancing the state's overall economic landscape.

