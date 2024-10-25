Uttar Pradesh Government Launches Initiative to Enhance Investment Accountability
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to include district officials' performance in attracting investment in their annual confidential reports. This initiative by the Yogi Adityanath government aims to create accountability, ease of doing business, and foster healthy competition among district magistrates and divisional commissioners.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled a strategic move designed to boost accountability among district magistrates and divisional commissioners by incorporating their effectiveness in attracting investments into their annual confidential reports (ACRs).
Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh described this decision as historic, aiming to foster a conducive environment for economic growth by weighing district officials' performance in investment efforts and credit-deposit ratios.
This new policy will monitor the promotion of business facilitation measures and progress on land banks, thereby expediting district-level development and enhancing the state's overall economic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UNESCO Workshop in Gansu Focuses on Safeguarding Intangible Cultural Heritage for Sustainable Economic Growth
Yogi Adityanath Prays for Uttar Pradesh's Prosperity at Navratri
President Ramaphosa Hails Visa Reforms as Key to Economic Growth and Job Creation
Uttar Pradesh Emerges as a Technological Hub: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Youth
Portugal's Bold Budget: Balancing Tax Cuts and Economic Growth