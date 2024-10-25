Left Menu

EIB's Bengaluru Suburban Railway Boost

The European Investment Bank has committed a 300 million euro loan to enhance Bengaluru's suburban railway, promoting eco-friendly transport. This initiative addresses congestion and pollution while increasing urban mobility, aligning with India's booming population growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:36 IST
EIB's Bengaluru Suburban Railway Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) announced on Friday a significant financial commitment to Bengaluru's urban transportation system. EIB Global will provide a 300 million euro (approximately Rs 2,800 crore) loan to develop a new suburban railway network in the city.

The extensive rail network will span 149 kilometers, incorporating four dedicated corridors, 58 stations, and two depots, according to EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer. The initiative aims to reduce reliance on road transport, alleviating congestion, and cutting down pollution, while making mobility more accessible and affordable.

Since 2016, EIB has allocated 3.25 billion euros (around Rs 30,225 crore) to India's transport sector. Bengaluru, a rapidly growing metropolis anticipated to reach a population of 2 crore by 2030, has benefited from EIB's previous funding, including the Bengaluru Metro's R6 line project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024