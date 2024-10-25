Signal Disruption Causes One-Hour Delay on Delhi's Violet Line

Delhi's Metro services experienced a one-hour disruption on the Violet Line, affecting the stretch between Sarita Vihar and Badarpur Border stations, due to a signalling issue, according to officials.

The problem, related to the track circuit, led to trains running at restricted speeds, causing a delay and resulting in the bunching of trains on this section.

Despite the disruption, normal services continued on other parts of the Violet Line. Announcements were made at stations and inside trains to minimize inconvenience for passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)