Rushil Decor Announces Strong Q2 FY2025 Financial Performance and Strategic Expansion Plans

Rushil Decor Limited reported a 12.6% increase in revenue and a 7.9% rise in profit after tax for Q2 FY2025. The MDF division drives growth with a 14.8% revenue increase. Expansion plans include a new facility and an overseas subsidiary to enhance production and market reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:33 IST
Rushil Decor Limited, a leader in eco-friendly MDF Boards, Laminates, and Plywood, has released its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The company reported a year-on-year revenue growth of 12.6%, reaching ₹ 2,304 million, while profit after tax increased by 7.9%.

The MDF division proved to be a significant growth driver, with revenues rising 14.8% and value-added products now composing 54% of total MDF board revenue. Rushil Decor is also planning strategic expansions, including the launch of a new subsidiary in Singapore to target Southeast Asian markets.

Despite encountering temporary delays with their Jumbo Laminate project due to unforeseen circumstances, Rushil anticipates the new facility to be operational by the end of FY2025, enhancing their production capabilities. The company remains committed to sustainability and continues to strengthen its market presence with the addition of new distributors and dealers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

