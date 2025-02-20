Left Menu

India's Green Maritime Future: New Shipping Bills Are Revolutionizing Sustainability

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that India will enhance environmental standards in its maritime sector through the Coastal Shipping and Merchant Shipping Bills. These measures aim to establish India as a leader in maritime sustainability, promote local job creation, and modernize shipbuilding and green infrastructure.

  • India

In a bold move towards maritime sustainability, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal revealed plans to integrate stringent environmental standards through the Coastal Shipping and Merchant Shipping Bills. These initiatives are expected to position India as a global leader in maritime eco-friendliness.

Speaking at the Green Shipping Conclave 2025, Sonowal emphasized the need for collaborative strategies to ensure effective transformation in the maritime sector. The new bills aim to restrict coastal trade to Indian vessels, promote local seafaring jobs, and modernize shipbuilding.

The Merchant Shipping Bill aims to repeal the outdated 1958 Act, empowering the government to regulate vessel nationality more stringly. With the Rs 25,000-crore maritime development fund, India is set to boost greenport infrastructure and shift towards alternative fuels, reinforcing its commitment to setting global standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

