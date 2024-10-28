Seamless Deepavali Travel with Southwest Railway's Preparedness

The South Western Railway (SWR) has launched comprehensive measures to streamline operations during the Deepavali festival, targeting the Hubballi, Mysuru, and Bengaluru divisions. To cater to the increased passenger traffic, officials announced on Monday that 55 trains would operate throughout the Deepavali and Chhath festive season.

SWR officials noted the addition of extra coaches to regular trains with high waiting lists, aimed at alleviating crowd congestion. To manage the influx of passengers, staff including officers, commercial personnel, Scouts and Guides volunteers, and security forces are positioned at key stations like Hubballi, Dharwad, and Belagavi, among others.

To enhance security, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) presence is heightened, complemented by new CCTV cameras and baggage scanners. Temporary help desks and additional ticketing counters improve passenger experience, while first aid and medical resources stand ready to handle emergencies. Clear signage guides passengers effectively across platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)