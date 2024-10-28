Left Menu

Seamless Deepavali Travel with Southwest Railway's Preparedness

The South Western Railway (SWR) is implementing extensive measures to manage increased passenger traffic during the Deepavali and Chhath festivals. With 55 trains scheduled, SWR enhances security, extra coaches, and support facilities across major stations. Temporary help desks, additional ticketing, and medical support are also arranged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The South Western Railway (SWR) has launched comprehensive measures to streamline operations during the Deepavali festival, targeting the Hubballi, Mysuru, and Bengaluru divisions. To cater to the increased passenger traffic, officials announced on Monday that 55 trains would operate throughout the Deepavali and Chhath festive season.

SWR officials noted the addition of extra coaches to regular trains with high waiting lists, aimed at alleviating crowd congestion. To manage the influx of passengers, staff including officers, commercial personnel, Scouts and Guides volunteers, and security forces are positioned at key stations like Hubballi, Dharwad, and Belagavi, among others.

To enhance security, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) presence is heightened, complemented by new CCTV cameras and baggage scanners. Temporary help desks and additional ticketing counters improve passenger experience, while first aid and medical resources stand ready to handle emergencies. Clear signage guides passengers effectively across platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

