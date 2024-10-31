Ford Pauses F-150 Lightning Production

Ford Motor Company announced on Thursday that it will cease production of its popular F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks for a period of six weeks. The suspension will begin on November 18 and is set to end on January 6, according to the Dearborn-based automaker.

This halt aligns with Ford's planned holiday week shutdown of its U.S. plants in December. A company spokesperson stated that the production adjustment aims to achieve an optimal balance between sales growth and profitability.

Ford is continually reassessing its production strategies to meet market demands efficiently while maintaining profitability. The company is expected to resume F-150 Lightning truck assembly at the start of the new year.

(With inputs from agencies.)