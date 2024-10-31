Devastating Floods in Eastern Spain Claim 140 Lives

Eastern Spain has been struck by catastrophic flash floods, causing the tragic loss of 140 lives, according to state-run news agency EFE. This disaster comes after relentless torrential rain deluged the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Valencia region, in particular, has been severely affected, as roads and towns have been submerged by the overwhelming volumes of water. As of Wednesday, the death toll had already reached 95, highlighting the escalating impact on local communities.

These floods are now considered the deadliest in modern Spanish history, underscoring the severity of the situation and the urgent need for effective disaster preparedness and response strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)