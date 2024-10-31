Left Menu

Devastating Floods in Eastern Spain Claim 140 Lives

Flash floods have severely impacted eastern Spain, particularly the Valencia region, resulting in at least 140 fatalities. This disaster is recorded as one of the deadliest in modern Spanish history, following torrential rains that caused widespread waterlogging and substantial damage to infrastructure.

Updated: 31-10-2024 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • Spain

Eastern Spain has been struck by catastrophic flash floods, causing the tragic loss of 140 lives, according to state-run news agency EFE. This disaster comes after relentless torrential rain deluged the region on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Valencia region, in particular, has been severely affected, as roads and towns have been submerged by the overwhelming volumes of water. As of Wednesday, the death toll had already reached 95, highlighting the escalating impact on local communities.

These floods are now considered the deadliest in modern Spanish history, underscoring the severity of the situation and the urgent need for effective disaster preparedness and response strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

