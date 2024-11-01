Left Menu

Boeing's Contract Showdown: Workers Push for Fair Deal Amid Strikes

Boeing's factory workers, represented by the union, are set to vote on a new contract offering a 38% wage increase over four years and a $12,000 ratification bonus. Striking for seven weeks, workers demand pension restoration and competitive pay raises, impacting Boeing's production significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 01-11-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 08:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Members of the union representing Boeing factory workers will cast their votes on Monday regarding a new contract proposition that includes slightly higher wage increases than a previously rejected offer. According to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the latest proposal includes a 38% wage hike over four years, or a compounded increase of approximately 43%.

Boeing states that the new offer also includes a $12,000 contract ratification bonus, a rise from the previous $7,000. Additionally, Boeing proposes to increase contributions to employee 401(k) plans. Nevertheless, tensions remain high as approximately 33,000 union members continue striking, halting the production of various Boeing jets, including the popular 737 Max.

The ongoing strike started on September 13, after more than 94% of workers voted against a 25% wage increase proposal over four years. Most recently, 64% refused an offer for a 35% increase. The union has also requested the restoration of traditional pensions, a point of contention with the company, which remains inflexible on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

