Honda Cars India Sees 23% Sales Decline Despite Festive Boost

Honda Cars India reported a 23% decline in total sales for October, with domestic sales plunging 41%. However, exports increased, aided by strong festive demand. The company aims to maintain momentum through strategic production and inventory alignment, as stated by Vice President Kunal Behl.

Updated: 01-11-2024 18:48 IST
Honda Cars India has reported a significant 23% drop in its total sales for October compared to last year, with domestic sales experiencing a 41% decline. The automaker had dispatched 13,083 units in October 2023, but only managed to sell 10,080 units this year.

Despite the downturn in domestic sales, Honda's exports saw an uplift, rising to 4,534 units last month from 3,683 in October of the previous year. This uptick in exports highlights a potential international market resilience amid domestic challenges.

Honda Cars India's Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Kunal Behl, noted that festive events like Navratri and Diwali contributed significantly to consumer deliveries at dealerships, revitalizing demand. Behl emphasized the company's strategy in aligning production and inventory with market demand to sustain momentum moving forward.

