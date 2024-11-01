Left Menu

Swift Action: Loco Pilot Prevents Potential Disaster on Chennai Express Route

A vigilant loco pilot averted a potential disaster by halting a Chennai-bound express train after identifying two boulders placed on the tracks near Kadayanallur. The train resumed its journey following the removal of the obstacles. Local police are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tenkasi(Tn) | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:06 IST

  • Country:
  • India

A vigilant loco pilot of a Chennai-bound express train successfully averted a potential disaster late on October 31 after spotting two boulders deliberately placed on the tracks, local police reported. The incident occurred in the district near Kadayanallur.

The prompt action by the pilot of the Sengottai-Chennai Pothigai Express prevented a possible accident, with the train effectively halted before reaching the obstructions.

After ensuring the tracks were clear, the train continued its journey to Chennai. Meanwhile, the Srivilliputhur Railway Police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter to identify those responsible for the act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

