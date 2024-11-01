Swift Action: Loco Pilot Prevents Potential Disaster on Chennai Express Route

A vigilant loco pilot of a Chennai-bound express train successfully averted a potential disaster late on October 31 after spotting two boulders deliberately placed on the tracks, local police reported. The incident occurred in the district near Kadayanallur.

The prompt action by the pilot of the Sengottai-Chennai Pothigai Express prevented a possible accident, with the train effectively halted before reaching the obstructions.

After ensuring the tracks were clear, the train continued its journey to Chennai. Meanwhile, the Srivilliputhur Railway Police have launched a thorough investigation into the matter to identify those responsible for the act.

(With inputs from agencies.)