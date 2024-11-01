Amazon's Profit Surge Raises Wall Street Hopes

Amazon experienced a remarkable rise on Wall Street Friday as a surge in retail strength propelled its profits beyond expectations, lifting major stock indexes.

The tech giant's shares soared 6.5%, in stark contrast to Apple's 0.5% dip due to declining sales in China. Despite disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls data, investors remained focused on Amazon's success.

The stock market overlooked weaker job growth figures, anticipating more impact from upcoming Fed meetings and the U.S. presidential election results. Major indexes, including Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, ended with gains driven by robust retail and tech sector performances.

