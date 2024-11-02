Left Menu

Eastern Railway Cracks Down on Male Intruders in Women's Compartments

In October, the Eastern Railway's RPF arrested over 1,400 male passengers for occupying women's compartments. This action, covering key divisions like Howrah and Sealdah, aims to ensure safety and convenience for female travelers. Offenders may face fines and imprisonment, authorities warn.

In a significant crackdown, more than 1,400 male passengers have been arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in the Eastern Railway zone for traveling in compartments reserved for women passengers. This initiative aims to protect female travelers and maintain designated safe zones for them.

The Eastern Railway official urged male passengers to respect compartment designations, emphasizing that women can contact railway authorities through a dedicated helpline by dialing 139 for assistance. This measure ensures immediate support and addresses any issues faced by women on these trains.

With over 1,200 cases registered, the RPF has taken decisive actions against offenders across key divisions of Howrah, Sealdah, Malda, and Asansol. Punitive measures, including fines and imprisonment, are being imposed to discourage unauthorized boarding of women's compartments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

