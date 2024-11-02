Left Menu

Tragedy in Novi Sad: Roof Collapse Sparks National Mourning and Inquiry

A deadly roof collapse at Novi Sad's railway station claimed 14 lives and injured three, prompting Serbia to launch an investigation. The station was under renovation by a Chinese consortium. The disaster led to a national day of mourning and public outcry demanding accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 14:51 IST
A devastating roof collapse at the Novi Sad railway station in Serbia has left 14 dead and three injured. The tragedy, which occurred on a clear, sunny day, has prompted an urgent investigation into how such a catastrophic failure unfolded amidst ongoing renovation work.

The Transport Minister, Goran Vesic, confirmed that the probe will involve the state Traffic Institute, the national railway company, and the Chinese consortium responsible for the refurbishment. The inquiry aims to uncover which entities and individuals were responsible for the project's oversight and decision-making.

The interior ministry will be interviewing 20 individuals connected to the project as the nation observes a day of mourning. Meanwhile, opposition voices are rallying, criticizing the administration for alleged corruption and mismanagement, which they suspect may have contributed to the disaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

