K-Rail SilverLine Revival: Kerala's Ambitious Rail Project Gains Momentum with Centre's Support

The K-Rail semi-high-speed rail project, aimed at transforming Kerala's transportation landscape, has gained renewed impetus as the Centre assures its support contingent upon the resolution of technical and environmental hurdles. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw confirmed this on Sunday, following a meeting with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in New Delhi.

The multi-crore project, which had been on hold amidst opposition protests and pending Central permissions, now sees a potential revival. Vaishnaw emphasized that the NDA government practices cooperative federalism, urging the state authorities to address the existing concerns swiftly so the project can proceed.

Inspections of railway infrastructure, including redevelopment works at Thrissur Railway Station, were conducted by Vaishnaw in collaboration with Southern Railway officials. The K-Rail aims to reduce travel time along Kerala's north-south corridor, promising considerable transportation benefits despite political opposition.

