India Affiliate Summit 2024: Pioneering Affiliate Marketing Growth

The India Affiliate Summit (IAS) 2024, the nation's leading affiliate marketing event, is slated for November 7-8 at The Leela, Ambience, Gurugram. Organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), this landmark event will bring together key marketers, thought leaders, and innovators.

This 10th edition will delve into new trends, strategies, and growth opportunities within the dynamic affiliate marketing landscape. Industry experts, including Neil Patel and Parul Bhargava, will discuss various aspects of affiliate marketing, performance, and programmatic marketing, crucial for businesses in the digital age.

The summit's agenda includes keynotes, masterclasses, and networking events. Attendees will gain insights to enhance marketing strategies, with IAMAI releasing a pivotal document, 'Best Practices for Affiliate Marketing India'. Key partners include vCommission, Flickstree, and Seventynine Digital.

