India Affiliate Summit 2024: Pioneering Affiliate Marketing Growth

The India Affiliate Summit, co-organized by the IAMAI, will be held on November 7-8, 2024. The conference will delve into affiliate marketing, e-commerce, and D2C strategies, featuring industry leaders and experts. Key topics include influencer marketing and building resilient ecosystems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:42 IST
The India Affiliate Summit (IAS) 2024, the nation's leading affiliate marketing event, is slated for November 7-8 at The Leela, Ambience, Gurugram. Organized by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), this landmark event will bring together key marketers, thought leaders, and innovators.

This 10th edition will delve into new trends, strategies, and growth opportunities within the dynamic affiliate marketing landscape. Industry experts, including Neil Patel and Parul Bhargava, will discuss various aspects of affiliate marketing, performance, and programmatic marketing, crucial for businesses in the digital age.

The summit's agenda includes keynotes, masterclasses, and networking events. Attendees will gain insights to enhance marketing strategies, with IAMAI releasing a pivotal document, 'Best Practices for Affiliate Marketing India'. Key partners include vCommission, Flickstree, and Seventynine Digital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

