Amrit Parampara Illuminates Delhi with Cultural Splendor

Amidst the vibrant backdrop of Kartavya Path and CCRT Dwarka in New Delhi, the Ministry of Culture's Amrit Parampara series continued to dazzle audiences on the third day of the 'Kaveri Meets Ganga' festival. The event, embodying the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', showcased India's rich tapestry of traditional and folk arts.

The festival, a collaborative effort by the Ministry's entities—Sangeet Natak Akademi, Kalakshetra, and CCRT—aims to bridge the cultural gap between North and South India. Drawing inspiration from Chennai's Margazhi Festival, it seeks to revitalize fading art forms using immersive technology, aligning with Sardar Patel's vision of unity in diversity.

The evening featured a captivating series of performances, starting with Panchavadyam from Kerala, followed by Hindustani flute tunes from Maharashtra, and culminating with Kathak dance and vocal recitals. As the festival promises an equally enchanting closure the next day, the Amrit Parampara series offers a profound celebration of India's cultural unity.

