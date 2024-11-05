Left Menu

Amrit Parampara Illuminates Delhi with Cultural Splendor

The 'Kaveri Meets Ganga' festival celebrated India's cultural diversity on its third day with mesmerizing performances at Kartavya Path and CCRT Dwarka. Highlighting traditional and folk arts, the event, backed by the Ministry of Culture, emphasized unity in diversity, paying homage to Sardar Patel's legacy.

Updated: 05-11-2024 15:32 IST
Day 3 of 'Kaveri Meets Ganga': A spellbinding evening of cultural heritage and artistic brilliance. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the vibrant backdrop of Kartavya Path and CCRT Dwarka in New Delhi, the Ministry of Culture's Amrit Parampara series continued to dazzle audiences on the third day of the 'Kaveri Meets Ganga' festival. The event, embodying the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', showcased India's rich tapestry of traditional and folk arts.

The festival, a collaborative effort by the Ministry's entities—Sangeet Natak Akademi, Kalakshetra, and CCRT—aims to bridge the cultural gap between North and South India. Drawing inspiration from Chennai's Margazhi Festival, it seeks to revitalize fading art forms using immersive technology, aligning with Sardar Patel's vision of unity in diversity.

The evening featured a captivating series of performances, starting with Panchavadyam from Kerala, followed by Hindustani flute tunes from Maharashtra, and culminating with Kathak dance and vocal recitals. As the festival promises an equally enchanting closure the next day, the Amrit Parampara series offers a profound celebration of India's cultural unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

