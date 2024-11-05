Amrit Parampara Illuminates Delhi with Cultural Splendor
The 'Kaveri Meets Ganga' festival celebrated India's cultural diversity on its third day with mesmerizing performances at Kartavya Path and CCRT Dwarka. Highlighting traditional and folk arts, the event, backed by the Ministry of Culture, emphasized unity in diversity, paying homage to Sardar Patel's legacy.
- Country:
- India
Amidst the vibrant backdrop of Kartavya Path and CCRT Dwarka in New Delhi, the Ministry of Culture's Amrit Parampara series continued to dazzle audiences on the third day of the 'Kaveri Meets Ganga' festival. The event, embodying the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', showcased India's rich tapestry of traditional and folk arts.
The festival, a collaborative effort by the Ministry's entities—Sangeet Natak Akademi, Kalakshetra, and CCRT—aims to bridge the cultural gap between North and South India. Drawing inspiration from Chennai's Margazhi Festival, it seeks to revitalize fading art forms using immersive technology, aligning with Sardar Patel's vision of unity in diversity.
The evening featured a captivating series of performances, starting with Panchavadyam from Kerala, followed by Hindustani flute tunes from Maharashtra, and culminating with Kathak dance and vocal recitals. As the festival promises an equally enchanting closure the next day, the Amrit Parampara series offers a profound celebration of India's cultural unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nation to Celebrate 150th Anniversary of the 'Iron Man' Sardar Patel
Sardar Patel's Legacy: Reviving the Architect of Indian Unity
Strengthening Akhand Bharat: A Unity Marathon Celebrates Sardar Patel
Nationwide 'Run for Unity' Celebrates Sardar Patel's Legacy
Himachal BJP's 'Run for Unity': Honoring Sardar Patel's Legacy