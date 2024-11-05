Government Expedites Macroeconomic Data Release for Enhanced Market Impact

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has announced an advancement in the release schedule for crucial macroeconomic metrics—the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP). This change will take effect from November 12, 2024, with data now being released at 4:00 PM.

Previously issued at 5:30 PM, the new timings are aimed at providing more time for stakeholders to access this data on the day of release. The adjustment has been designed to avoid interference with active trading hours on India's major financial markets, ensuring seamless market operations.

With this schedule alteration, the ministry is reinforcing its commitment to transparency and accessibility, thus maintaining the reliability of data dissemination practices and helping economic stakeholders make informed decisions earlier in the day.

