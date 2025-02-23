CPI(M) Demands Transparency on Foreign Fund Usage in West Bengal

In a fiery statement, the West Bengal CPI(M) has alleged that foreign funds have been influencing elections in the state since 2011. The party has demanded a white paper from both state and central governments to shed light on the issue.

CPI(M) West Bengal secretary, Mohammed Salim, made these remarks amid ongoing controversy stemming from US President Donald Trump's questioning of USAID's $21 million funding for voter turnout in India. Salim's accusations add fuel to criticism against BJP, who he claims benefited from these funds.

Salim, who previously chaired a committee on foreign fund usage during the IK Gujral government, is calling for an independent investigation into the matter. He stressed the need for inquiry into how these funds were used, potentially affecting communal harmony and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)