Mankind Pharma's Impressive Q2 Earnings Surge

Mankind Pharma, the fourth-largest pharmaceutical company in India, has announced a remarkable 29% rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ending September 2024. The profit skyrocketed to Rs 658.88 crore, attributed to volume recovery and robust chronic segment growth.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's revenue from operations witnessed a 13.6% increase, reaching Rs 3,076.51 crore for the same quarter. Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Rajeev Juneja, cited steady revenue growth and strong EBITDA margins of 27.7% as highlights of the earnings report.

While total expenses rose by 9.8% to Rs 2,339.19 crore, the total income surged by 15.09% to Rs 3,185.94 crore. Domestic revenue increased by 11%, and exports saw a 57% jump, highlighting the success of new product launches. Despite the achievements, Mankind Pharma's shares saw a slight dip of 0.75% in BSE trading.

