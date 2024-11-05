Left Menu

Mankind Pharma's Impressive Q2 Earnings Surge

Mankind Pharma reported a significant upturn in its Q2 profits, with a 29% increase in net profit to Rs 658.88 crore, fueled by volume recovery and strong performance in the chronic segment. Revenue grew by 13.6%, bolstered by domestic gains and impressive export growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 20:11 IST
Mankind Pharma's Impressive Q2 Earnings Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mankind Pharma, the fourth-largest pharmaceutical company in India, has announced a remarkable 29% rise in consolidated net profit for the second quarter ending September 2024. The profit skyrocketed to Rs 658.88 crore, attributed to volume recovery and robust chronic segment growth.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's revenue from operations witnessed a 13.6% increase, reaching Rs 3,076.51 crore for the same quarter. Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Rajeev Juneja, cited steady revenue growth and strong EBITDA margins of 27.7% as highlights of the earnings report.

While total expenses rose by 9.8% to Rs 2,339.19 crore, the total income surged by 15.09% to Rs 3,185.94 crore. Domestic revenue increased by 11%, and exports saw a 57% jump, highlighting the success of new product launches. Despite the achievements, Mankind Pharma's shares saw a slight dip of 0.75% in BSE trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024