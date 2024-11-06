Marks & Spencer's Triumph: A Decade-Long Turnaround
Marks & Spencer reported a notable 17.2% profit increase in the first half of the financial year, thanks to a revitalization plan led by CEO Stuart Machin. The initiative focused on enhancing product value, modernizing stores, and updating technology, leading to strong market performance.
British retailer Marks & Spencer has announced a significant profit rise of 17.2% for the first half of its financial year. This marks a successful turnaround after years of stagnation.
CEO Stuart Machin's strategy focused on improving product quality and value, modernizing operations, and revamping its store network.
Despite market uncertainties and economic challenges, the company shows promising signs of continued growth.
