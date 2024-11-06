Search Underway for Missing Vietnamese Pilots After Training Plane Crash

Two pilots from the Vietnamese air force are missing after their Russian-made Yak-130 training aircraft crashed in Binh Dinh province on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred as they attempted to land the plane amidst challenging weather conditions.

The pilots faced complications when the landing gear failed to deploy, forcing them to rely on emergency procedures that ultimately proved unsuccessful. They managed to parachute out of the aircraft before the crash, according to the defence ministry's statement.

The Vietnamese air force has launched search-and-rescue operations across both air and land. This marks the second such incident in recent times, following a fatal crash involving a Su-22 jet last year. Vietnam is currently striving to diversify its military equipment suppliers beyond Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)