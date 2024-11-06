Left Menu

Government Infuses Rs 10,700 Crore to Strengthen FCI, Introduces Education Scheme

The Union Cabinet approved a Rs 10,700 crore equity infusion for FCI to enhance agricultural welfare and farmer support. The government also introduced PM Vidyalaxmi, a financial aid scheme aiming to assist middle-class students with collateral-free, guarantor-free loans for higher education, targeting one lakh students annually.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 16:17 IST
Government Infuses Rs 10,700 Crore to Strengthen FCI, Introduces Education Scheme
FCI Logo (Image: X/FCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to boost the agricultural sector, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned an equity infusion of Rs 10,700 crore for the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the fiscal year 2024-25. The decision, announced post the weekly Cabinet meeting, targets enhancing the welfare of farmers across the nation.

Since its inception in 1964 with an authorized capital of Rs 100 crore, the FCI has seen a substantial escalation in its operations. By February 2023, its authorized capital had expanded from Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 21,000 crore. With equity at Rs 10,157 crore by financial year 2023-24, the government's recent approval represents a substantial financial reinforcement for FCI's initiatives.

FCI's pivotal role includes procuring food grains at the Minimum Support Price, maintaining strategic stocks, and stabilizing market prices. The government's statement highlighted that this equity boost aims to enhance FCI's operational capabilities, reduce borrowing costs, and decrease government subsidies. Meanwhile, the Cabinet also announced PM Vidyalaxmi, a new scheme assisting middle-class students to pursue higher education, offering collateral-free loans with interest subvention based on family income.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024