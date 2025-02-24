Maharashtra Enhances Farmer Support with Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana Boost

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Monday that the state government will augment its contribution to the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana (NSMNY) by Rs 3,000 each year, elevating the total amount to Rs 9,000. This strategic move aims to extend a cumulative sum of Rs 15,000 annually to all eligible farmers, combining the state's support with the existing contributions from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY).

Fadnavis highlighted that both the state-run NSMNY and the central PMKSNY offer Rs 6,000 annually to farmers. This additional Rs 3,000 boost exemplifies Maharashtra's commitment to buttressing its crucial agricultural sector, a backbone for many residents' livelihoods, and mitigating financial strain.

Moreover, Fadnavis unveiled an ambitious plan to convey approximately 100 TMC water from the Gosikhurd dam in Vidarbha to Buldana district, benefiting seven districts' arid regions. This venture will utilize excess water from the Vainganga River, forging a new 550-km-long river, potentially irrigating 10 lakh acres of land.

(With inputs from agencies.)