Maharashtra Enhances Farmer Support with Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana Boost

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an increase in state contributions to the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana, providing eligible farmers with a total of Rs 15,000 annually. This initiative, alongside a water transport project from the Gosikhurd dam, aims to enhance agricultural productivity and alleviate financial stress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared on Monday that the state government will augment its contribution to the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Nidhi Yojana (NSMNY) by Rs 3,000 each year, elevating the total amount to Rs 9,000. This strategic move aims to extend a cumulative sum of Rs 15,000 annually to all eligible farmers, combining the state's support with the existing contributions from the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PMKSNY).

Fadnavis highlighted that both the state-run NSMNY and the central PMKSNY offer Rs 6,000 annually to farmers. This additional Rs 3,000 boost exemplifies Maharashtra's commitment to buttressing its crucial agricultural sector, a backbone for many residents' livelihoods, and mitigating financial strain.

Moreover, Fadnavis unveiled an ambitious plan to convey approximately 100 TMC water from the Gosikhurd dam in Vidarbha to Buldana district, benefiting seven districts' arid regions. This venture will utilize excess water from the Vainganga River, forging a new 550-km-long river, potentially irrigating 10 lakh acres of land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

