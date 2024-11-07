Left Menu

The Caloric Decline: Rural India's Nutritional Crisis

Economist Utsa Patnaik highlights a nutritional crisis in India's rural areas, where over 80% of the population consumes less than 2,200 calories a day due to neo-liberal policies. Patnaik critiques the undermining of statistical data by recent policies and highlights flawed international agreements affecting agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:00 IST
The Caloric Decline: Rural India's Nutritional Crisis
  • Country:
  • India

Noted economist Utsa Patnaik has raised concerns over a severe nutritional crisis affecting rural India. She revealed that over 80% of the rural population is consuming less than the recommended 2,200 calories per day, a situation exacerbated by neo-liberal policies from the early 1990s.

Patnaik, speaking at the P Sundarayya memorial lecture, criticized the reliability of current nutritional data and condemned government claims of declining poverty as false. She expressed doubts about the effective reach of pandemic food distribution programs amid an eroded statistical system.

Highlighting international influences, Patnaik questioned the legitimacy of the WTO's agricultural agreements, accusing developed countries of protecting their farmers while forcing unfair terms on developing nations. She emphasized discrepancies in subsidy policies and trade rules, which disadvantage smaller economies like India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024