Climaveneta's Mega Investment in Narsapura: A Boost for HVAC Innovation

Climaveneta Climate Technologies, an affiliate of Mitsubishi Electric, is making a significant investment in its newly established plant at Narsapura, Kolar district. The facility, in which the company is investing Rs 400 crore, will be inaugurated on Friday, announced CEO Anil Dev on Thursday.

The Narsapura plant is poised to revolutionize central air-conditioning equipment manufacturing, offering products such as Screw Chillers, Magnetic Levitation Technology Chillers, and Scroll Chillers, among others. With this diversification, CCT aims to double its annual order intake in five years, with current bookings already surpassing Rs 500 crore.

CCT, currently employing a workforce of 300, plans to double this number to 600 within the next five years to cater to its major clients, including multinational hotel chains, hospitals, and leading commercial projects across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)