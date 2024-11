ED Cracks Down on E-commerce Giants Amid FDI Rule Violation Allegations

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched searches targeting key vendors linked to e-commerce titans Amazon and Flipkart, amid an investigation into alleged foreign direct investment rule breaches.

Spread across 19 locations including Delhi, Gurugram, and Bengaluru, these searches scrutinize vendor practices under suspicion of violating India's FDI regulations.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) praised this rigorous investigation, underscoring ongoing concerns over anti-competitive practices harming smaller traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)