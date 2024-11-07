Rheinmetall Rides Wave of European Defense Spending Surge

Germany's Rheinmetall, buoyed by heightened European defense spending amid the Ukraine conflict, announced that political changes in the US and Germany would not derail its trajectory towards record growth.

CEO Armin Papperger indicated that US President Trump's influence could pressure Europe to increase defense budgets, despite uncertainties regarding a potential Russia-Ukraine ceasefire.

Amid political upheaval in Germany, Rheinmetall extends Papperger's role to harness surging demand, aspiring to double sales in the coming years, as it cements its position as a global defense leader.

