Engine Drama Mid-Air: Qantas Flight's Safe Return

In a dramatic turn of events, a Qantas Airways flight headed to Brisbane suffered an engine failure moments after taking off from Sydney. Passengers reported hearing a loud bang followed by a sharp shudder, compelling the aircraft to circle and return for an emergency landing.

A preliminary inspection identified the incident as a contained engine failure, meaning the failure was contained within the engine's protective housing, preventing further damage. The designated investigators are probing the cause of this incident, as the airline assures passengers that the situation was managed appropriately.

Simultaneously, a grass fire erupted near Sydney Airport's runway but was promptly controlled by emergency services. Meanwhile, a technical outage earlier in the day caused disruptions across Australia's airports but was resolved by midday. This series of incidents sparked delays but operations have since normalized.

(With inputs from agencies.)