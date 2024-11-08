Left Menu

Poland Doubles Commitment to World Bank’s IDA, Pledging €37M to Support Global Development in Low-Income Nations

“Our increased pledge to IDA demonstrates our belief in the power of international solidarity to drive sustainable development and build resilience,” stated Andrzej Domański, Poland’s Minister of Finance.

Updated: 08-11-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:26 IST
The World Bank’s Vice President for Development Finance, Akihiko Nishio, welcomed Poland’s increased contribution. Image Credit:

Poland has announced a significant increase in its contribution to the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund that assists low-income countries in building resilience, stimulating economic growth, and enhancing quality of life. As part of its latest pledge to the IDA21 funding round, Poland committed €37 million, a 100% increase from its previous contributions, underscoring its dedication to addressing urgent global development challenges.

Poland’s increased pledge comes at a critical moment, as low-income countries contend with a “polycrisis”—a convergence of global challenges ranging from economic instability and conflict to climate disasters. A recent World Bank report highlights the gravity of the situation: the world's 26 poorest nations, which together hold nearly 40% of the world’s poverty-stricken population, are facing record-high debt levels since 2006 and are more vulnerable than ever to climate and economic shocks.

“Our increased pledge to IDA demonstrates our belief in the power of international solidarity to drive sustainable development and build resilience,” stated Andrzej Domański, Poland’s Minister of Finance. “In times of unprecedented challenges, low-income countries urgently require support. Poland is fully committed to working with the international community to address these pressing needs and support the most vulnerable populations.”

IDA’s programs focus on a variety of initiatives that contribute to sustainable development, including primary education, healthcare, sanitation, agricultural development, infrastructure, and job creation. These efforts lay the groundwork for economic opportunity, social stability, and improved quality of life in some of the most challenging regions worldwide.

Paweł Karbownik, Deputy Minister of Finance, emphasized that addressing fragility in vulnerable regions can reverse cycles of poverty, reduce migration pressures, and promote stability. “IDA's extensive experience enables it to design and implement scalable, impactful projects that help create hundreds of millions of jobs in low-income countries,” Karbownik explained. “We aim to finalize the adoption of a resolution by the Council of Ministers that would see our €37.54 million contribution transferred in installments over nine years, beginning in 2026.”

The World Bank’s Vice President for Development Finance, Akihiko Nishio, welcomed Poland’s increased contribution. “This new commitment from Poland is a powerful show of solidarity and an essential step toward fostering global progress. With the increased resources, IDA will further drive projects that mobilize private capital, enhance climate resilience, build economic stability, and lift millions out of poverty,” he noted.

With IDA replenishment cycles occurring every three years, the IDA21 funding round, set to conclude in December 2024, will be crucial in mobilizing resources to support transformative projects in the world’s most vulnerable communities. Poland’s contribution not only strengthens IDA’s capacity to meet immediate development needs but also aligns with its broader vision of shared prosperity and resilience against future challenges.

 

