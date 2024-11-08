Left Menu

Qantas Airways Flight: Engine Failure and Safe Return to Sydney

A Qantas Airways flight from Sydney to Brisbane experienced engine failure shortly after takeoff, leading to a safe return to Sydney. Passengers reported a loud noise and shudder. Engineers confirmed a contained engine failure, and further investigation is underway. The incident coincided with a grass fire at Sydney Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 12:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 12:38 IST
Qantas Airways Flight: Engine Failure and Safe Return to Sydney

A Qantas Airways flight bound for Brisbane encountered an engine failure shortly after its takeoff from Sydney, prompting a return to the departure airport, the airline confirmed. Passengers onboard reported hearing a loud bang and experiencing a noticeable shudder, as reported by Australian media.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, landed safely after engineers verified a contained engine failure, where engine components remained enclosed within the protective structure. Such incidents are in contrast to uncontained failures, which pose greater risks by potentially damaging the aircraft's main frame.

The flight, QF520, had taken off at 12:35 p.m. local time, coinciding with a separate incident involving a grass fire near Sydney Airport's runway. Officials continue to investigate whether the two occurrences are related, while Qantas assures passengers that safety procedures were rigorously followed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

