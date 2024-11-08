Sibaji Biswas to Lead Finance at Sony Pictures Networks India: A Strategic Appointment

Sony Pictures Networks India announced the appointment of Sibaji Biswas as its new Chief Financial Officer effective January 2025. As CFO, Biswas will shape the financial strategies of SPNI to boost efficiency and growth on diverse platforms.

Previously, Biswas was CFO and Executive Director at Biocon's Syngene International, and held significant roles at Vodafone, including CFO of Vodafone Romania and EVP of Corporate Development.

SPNI CEO Gaurav Banerjee commended Biswas's expertise, noting the strategic value he brings in navigating financial complexities and enhancing operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)