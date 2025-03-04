Left Menu

Assam's Financial Strategy: Navigating Loans and Repayments in 2023-24

The Assam government has secured a loan exceeding Rs 24,000 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24. State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog revealed in the assembly that a sizeable Rs 6,900 crore loan was repaid last year. Loans from various sources were managed while maintaining a debt-to-GSDP ratio below the permitted limit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:21 IST
Assam's Financial Strategy: Navigating Loans and Repayments in 2023-24
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has secured a substantial loan of over Rs 24,000 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24, as announced by State Finance Minister Ajanta Neog in the legislative assembly. This financial maneuver aims at bolstering the state's fiscal activities.

In her address, Neog highlighted the proactive measures taken by the government to manage its debt obligations, with more than Rs 6,900 crore repaid during the previous financial year. The strategic borrowing from markets and financial institutions, including NABARD, illustrates the state's efforts to balance its fiscal responsibilities.

Despite the notable loan figures, the state has succeeded in maintaining a debt-to-GSDP ratio of 24% for 2023-24, significantly below the maximum threshold of 32% under the Assam Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act. This achievement demonstrates prudent financial management by the administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025