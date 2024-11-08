Canada's Employment Struggles Amid Population Surge

Canada's job market remained under strain in October, with only 14,500 new positions added, falling short of the anticipated 25,000. Statistics Canada's data revealed that wages for permanent employees increased, but economic challenges persisted due to a rapidly rising population.

The unemployment rate stayed unchanged from September at 6.5%, a near three-year high. Over the past year, Canada's labor force swelled by 2.4% thanks to record immigration, unsettling business investment and hiring, even as interest rates and inflation curbed demand.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem expressed optimism that continued rate cuts could spur economic growth and employment. Despite modest layoffs, business hiring remains sluggish, affecting youth notably. However, the jobless rate among 15 to 24-year-olds dropped slightly, indicating a glimmer of revival for young workers.

