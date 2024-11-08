Left Menu

India to Surpass US with New Trump Towers as Trump Juniors Plan Visit

Founders of Tribeca Developers announced that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will visit India to launch six new Trump Tower projects between March and June next year. With these launches, India will boast the highest number of Trump Towers globally, surpassing the US by a significant margin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 20:46 IST
Founder of Tribeca Developers, Kalpesh Mehta (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant development for the luxury real estate sector, Tribeca Developers announced that Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump are set to visit India early next year. This visit marks the launch of six new Trump Tower projects, as revealed by Tribeca's founder, Kalpesh Mehta, on Friday.

The new projects are slated to break ground between March and June, with each tower being unveiled in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Noida. This expansion aligns with the Trump Organisation's strategy to increase its footprint outside the United States, where India will emerge as the country with the highest number of Trump Towers.

The luxury real estate market in India is booming, according to Mehta, who also mentioned India's favorable conditions for high-end property. Tribeca will co-develop these projects, focusing on design and customer handling while partnering with local developers. Meanwhile, plans for further international expansion are underway, although locations remain undisclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

