Dow and S&P 500 Surge Amid Trump's Market Influence

The S&P 500 and Dow edged higher on Friday, marking what could become their most successful week of the year. The boost comes from a resounding victory for Donald Trump, which fueled hopes for a business-friendly agenda. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates alleviated pressures on the U.S. economy.

With expectations of reduced corporate taxes and fewer regulations under Trump's leadership, the S&P 500 and Dow hit new intraday highs for three consecutive sessions. The index approached the 6,000 mark, with investor optimism further bolstered by the Federal Reserve's 25 basis point rate cut on Thursday.

Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve Chair, assured markets that the election results would not immediately impact monetary policy, easing fears of inflation and increased public debt. While there's anticipation of Trump's policies affecting economic paths, the week's stock movements demonstrated market preference for predictability.

(With inputs from agencies.)