Wall Street Surges Amid Market Volatility Post-Election

In a fluctuating market response, Wall Street shares continued their upward trajectory, marking a record high for the third consecutive day. However, Treasury yields retreated as investors remained optimistic following Donald Trump's electoral victory, which was paralleled by China's recent fiscal efforts to revitalize its economy.

Despite investor dissatisfaction with China's lack of substantial stimulus, U.S. stocks saw gains with the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq exhibiting varied performances. Shares of Tesla soared by 5.6%, propelling its market capitalization to $1 trillion, while predictions suggest lighter regulation and tax reductions might further invigorate the U.S. economy.

Internationally, the mood was more restrained. While the MSCI world stocks index hovered near a record high, European and Chinese stock markets faced downturns. Meanwhile, financial analysts speculate on more measured economic policies under the new U.S. administration, as the world anticipates further actions from both Beijing and Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)