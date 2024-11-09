Escalating Tensions: North Korea's GPS Interference
North Korea caused GPS interference affecting ships and aircraft, according to South Korea's military. Tensions have been rising since North Korea's balloon campaigns. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff warned North Korea to cease its actions and urged caution among vessels and aircraft in the affected region.
North Korea has sparked fresh concerns by interfering with GPS signals, impacting the operations of ships and private aircraft, as reported by South Korea's military on Saturday.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in South Korea issued a warning to both ships and aircraft navigating the West Sea area to be vigilant in light of North Korea's latest provocation. The JCS called for an immediate halt to the interference, holding the North accountable for any consequences arising from these actions.
Reports indicate that tensions are mounting between the neighboring nations. Following North Korea's balloon campaigns, designed to carry material over the border into the South, and the augmented risks posed by GPS 'spoofing', the situation remains precarious. The government reported that from May 29 to June 2, approximately 500 aircraft and multiple ships experienced navigation disruptions. This prompted a complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which demanded that North Korea desists from such actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- GPS
- interference
- South Korea
- aviation
- security
- tensions
- West Sea
- navigation
- spoofing
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: Surge in Militant Attacks in Kashmir
Baramulla Tensions: Indian Army Engages in Fierce Firefight with Terrorists
NDA Fields Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna Bypoll Amidst Political Tensions
Deadly Attack on Pakistani Outpost Sparks Security Concerns
Massive Search Operation Launched in Gulmarg: Security Forces Hunt Terrorists