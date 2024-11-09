Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: North Korea's GPS Interference

North Korea caused GPS interference affecting ships and aircraft, according to South Korea's military. Tensions have been rising since North Korea's balloon campaigns. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff warned North Korea to cease its actions and urged caution among vessels and aircraft in the affected region.

North Korea has sparked fresh concerns by interfering with GPS signals, impacting the operations of ships and private aircraft, as reported by South Korea's military on Saturday.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in South Korea issued a warning to both ships and aircraft navigating the West Sea area to be vigilant in light of North Korea's latest provocation. The JCS called for an immediate halt to the interference, holding the North accountable for any consequences arising from these actions.

Reports indicate that tensions are mounting between the neighboring nations. Following North Korea's balloon campaigns, designed to carry material over the border into the South, and the augmented risks posed by GPS 'spoofing', the situation remains precarious. The government reported that from May 29 to June 2, approximately 500 aircraft and multiple ships experienced navigation disruptions. This prompted a complaint to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which demanded that North Korea desists from such actions.

