Train Trouble: Secunderabad-Shalimar Express Derails Near Howrah

The Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derailed near Howrah, West Bengal, with no casualties or major injuries reported. An accident relief team is on-site, and a departmental inquiry will follow. The incident caused delays to other express trains and locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 10:07 IST
The Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express experienced a derailment near Howrah, West Bengal, on Saturday morning, according to a South Eastern Railway official. Fortunately, no casualties or major injuries have been recorded at this time, authorities reported.

The derailment occurred around 5:30 AM at Nalpur, located approximately 40 kilometers from Kolkata. Two coaches, including a third AC economy and a third AC, along with a parcel van, derailed while crossing tracks, explained SER spokesperson Omprakash Charan.

Accident relief and medical teams arrived promptly from Santragachi and Kharagpur. Buses have been deployed to help stranded passengers reach their destinations. Meanwhile, several express trains and EMU locals faced delays. A departmental inquiry has been ordered as restoration efforts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

