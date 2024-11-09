Train Trouble: Secunderabad-Shalimar Express Derails Near Howrah

The Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express experienced a derailment near Howrah, West Bengal, on Saturday morning, according to a South Eastern Railway official. Fortunately, no casualties or major injuries have been recorded at this time, authorities reported.

The derailment occurred around 5:30 AM at Nalpur, located approximately 40 kilometers from Kolkata. Two coaches, including a third AC economy and a third AC, along with a parcel van, derailed while crossing tracks, explained SER spokesperson Omprakash Charan.

Accident relief and medical teams arrived promptly from Santragachi and Kharagpur. Buses have been deployed to help stranded passengers reach their destinations. Meanwhile, several express trains and EMU locals faced delays. A departmental inquiry has been ordered as restoration efforts continue.

