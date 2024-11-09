Air India Express Sets Sights on Smaller Cities and New Horizons

Air India Express is focusing on expanding its network by connecting smaller cities and towns with metro areas, and exploring new international routes, senior officials revealed.

Following the merger with AIX Connect, the airline operates a fleet of approximately 90 aircraft, projected to grow beyond 110 by year-end. It aims to service 55 destinations by March 2025.

The strategy includes targeting Tier 2 and 3 cities as growth drivers, with new routes to Bangkok, Phuket, and potentially to other Asian destinations, aligning with Tata Group's broader airline strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)