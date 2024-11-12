NZ and Chile Reinforce Partnership in Security, Trade, and Antarctic Cooperation

New Zealand and Chile have reinforced their strong partnership across multiple sectors, including security, trade, Antarctic stewardship, and people-to-people links, as announced by New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters. During a diplomatic visit to Santiago, Chile, Mr Peters highlighted Chile’s strategic importance as one of New Zealand’s closest allies in Latin America and a key gateway for New Zealanders into the region.

“Chile is one of New Zealand’s closest and most like-minded partners in Latin America, and it is the gateway to the region for many New Zealanders,” Mr Peters said. Both countries share a rich history of pioneering open trading arrangements, promoting stability in the Pacific, and advocating for sustainable and cooperative approaches to global challenges.

Formalizing Antarctic Cooperation and Annual Talks

A significant highlight of the visit was the signing of a formal arrangement between the two countries’ Foreign Ministers to establish regular annual talks on Antarctic issues. Both countries are signatories to the Antarctic Treaty System, which enforces the principles of peace, science, and collaboration in the region. New Zealand and Chile have pledged to work closely to support the system’s goals, ensuring Antarctica remains a protected environment dedicated to scientific research and sustainable development.

“New Zealand places great importance on the effectiveness of the Antarctic Treaty System, which protects Antarctica as a place for peace, science, and cooperation,” Mr. Peters emphasized. “We look forward to enhanced collaboration with Chile as Antarctic Treaty nations that are committed to sustainable development.”

Strengthening Bilateral Ties Across Key Sectors

While in Santiago, Mr. Peters engaged in high-level discussions with Chile’s Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alberto van Klaveren, as well as members of Congress representing diverse political perspectives. These conversations were aimed at exploring ways to advance cooperation on security and trade, both critical areas for fostering stability and prosperity in the wider Pacific region amid rising global uncertainties. Mr. Peters also delivered a foreign policy address at the University of Chile, where he discussed New Zealand’s approach to Latin American partnerships and emphasized the importance of cross-regional cooperation.

The meeting marked a continuation of ongoing collaborations, as both New Zealand and Chile have been long-standing advocates for open, transparent trade policies that benefit smaller economies. They are also committed to the long-term security and prosperity of the Pacific, where both nations seek to counteract the impact of rising geostrategic tensions and ensure that the region remains a zone of stability and mutual benefit.

Expanding New Zealand’s Engagement in Latin America

Chile marks the first stop in Mr Peters' multi-nation diplomatic tour of Latin America, with planned visits to Mexico and Peru, where he will attend the APEC Ministerial Meeting. This tour reflects New Zealand's broader strategy of strengthening ties within the Latin American region, identifying opportunities for partnerships that can address global issues from climate change to sustainable trade practices. The trip also highlights New Zealand's commitment to broadening its engagement with the Pacific Alliance, an economic bloc that includes Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia and aligns with New Zealand’s values of open trade and cooperation.

The renewed partnership between New Zealand and Chile, solidified through this series of discussions and agreements, demonstrates a shared commitment to addressing regional and global challenges together.