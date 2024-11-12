Left Menu

IPO Rush: Manjushree Technopack and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Set to Go Public

Manjushree Technopack and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions have received SEBI approval for their IPOs. Manjushree plans to raise Rs 3,000 crore through a mix of fresh equity and OFS, while Inventurus's IPO is entirely OFS. Shares of both companies will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Updated: 12-11-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 12:13 IST
IPO Rush: Manjushree Technopack and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Set to Go Public
Manjushree Technopack and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions have received the green light from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs).

Manjushree Technopack aims to raise Rs 3,000 crore. The IPO comprises Rs 750 crore in fresh equity shares and Rs 2,250 crore through an offer-for-sale by AI Lenarco Midco Ltd. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to pay off debts and finance acquisitions and strategic initiatives.

Meanwhile, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions' IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale of up to 2.82 crore equity shares by promoters. As a technology-enabled healthcare solutions provider, Inventurus focuses on markets in the US, Canada, and Australia. Shares of both firms will list on the BSE and NSE.

