Hong Kong Boosts Tech Listings with New Stock Exchange Channel
Hong Kong is launching a scheme to facilitate technology company listings on its stock exchange, aiming to attract more Chinese companies. The initiative, announced by financial authorities, seeks to simplify the application process and enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong as a fundraising hub.
Hong Kong is set to boost its appeal as a fundraising hub by introducing a new scheme to facilitate technology company listings on its stock exchange. Announced by Financial Secretary Paul Chan, the initiative will create a dedicated 'technology enterprises channel' aimed at attracting more Chinese companies looking to raise funds offshore.
The channel will specifically target technology and biotechnology companies, including those already listed on the mainland, ensuring a smoother application process. Collaboration between the city's Securities and Futures Commission and the exchange is underway to enhance the experience. Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services, highlighted the scheme's focus on addressing companies' queries during the pre-application phase, providing greater flexibility for major listing issues.
The move signals Hong Kong's commitment to attracting high-quality companies with lowered thresholds and increased flexibility, aligning with global practices. Investment banks have been urged to expedite Chinese company listings in the city. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange prepares to report its annual earnings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gold and Electric Vehicle Markets: A New Era of Tariffs and Technology
AI at the Helm: Modi and Vance Address Future of Technology at Paris Summit
We need to democratise technology: PM Narendra Modi at AI Action Summit in Paris.
Unraveling the Net: Combating Smuggling Through Technology and Human Intelligence
Revolutionary Smart Windows: Self-Charging, Color-Responsive Technology with Integrated Energy Storage