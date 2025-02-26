Left Menu

Hong Kong Boosts Tech Listings with New Stock Exchange Channel

Hong Kong is launching a scheme to facilitate technology company listings on its stock exchange, aiming to attract more Chinese companies. The initiative, announced by financial authorities, seeks to simplify the application process and enhance the competitiveness of Hong Kong as a fundraising hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 16:31 IST
Hong Kong Boosts Tech Listings with New Stock Exchange Channel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong is set to boost its appeal as a fundraising hub by introducing a new scheme to facilitate technology company listings on its stock exchange. Announced by Financial Secretary Paul Chan, the initiative will create a dedicated 'technology enterprises channel' aimed at attracting more Chinese companies looking to raise funds offshore.

The channel will specifically target technology and biotechnology companies, including those already listed on the mainland, ensuring a smoother application process. Collaboration between the city's Securities and Futures Commission and the exchange is underway to enhance the experience. Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services, highlighted the scheme's focus on addressing companies' queries during the pre-application phase, providing greater flexibility for major listing issues.

The move signals Hong Kong's commitment to attracting high-quality companies with lowered thresholds and increased flexibility, aligning with global practices. Investment banks have been urged to expedite Chinese company listings in the city. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange prepares to report its annual earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025