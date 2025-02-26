Hong Kong Boosts Tech Listings with New Stock Exchange Channel

Hong Kong is set to boost its appeal as a fundraising hub by introducing a new scheme to facilitate technology company listings on its stock exchange. Announced by Financial Secretary Paul Chan, the initiative will create a dedicated 'technology enterprises channel' aimed at attracting more Chinese companies looking to raise funds offshore.

The channel will specifically target technology and biotechnology companies, including those already listed on the mainland, ensuring a smoother application process. Collaboration between the city's Securities and Futures Commission and the exchange is underway to enhance the experience. Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services, highlighted the scheme's focus on addressing companies' queries during the pre-application phase, providing greater flexibility for major listing issues.

The move signals Hong Kong's commitment to attracting high-quality companies with lowered thresholds and increased flexibility, aligning with global practices. Investment banks have been urged to expedite Chinese company listings in the city. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange prepares to report its annual earnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)