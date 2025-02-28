Cyclone Garance Lashes La Reunion: Power Cuts and Roofs Blown Away

Cyclone Garance unleashed its fury on La Reunion, a French overseas territory, reaching daunting wind speeds of 155 kph. The storm tore off roofs and disrupted essential services, leaving many residents without electricity and water.

Prefect Patrice Latron reported no casualties, as the cyclone entered the island from the north and exited via the southwest. Approximately 180,000 households were thrust into darkness, representing 42% of the local power utility's customers, with nearly a tenth bereft of potable water.

While the storm alert has been downgraded, authorities mandated residents stay indoors due to ongoing harsh weather conditions. Meanwhile, the nearby island of Mauritius reopened its airport as the cyclone's threat diminished.

(With inputs from agencies.)