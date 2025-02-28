Left Menu

Cyclone Garance Lashes La Reunion: Power Cuts and Roofs Blown Away

Cyclone Garance hit La Reunion with winds of 155 kph, causing roof damage and power outages. About 42% of households lost power, and nearly 10% have no drinking water. Though the worst has passed, residents must stay indoors amid lingering rough weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 15:39 IST
Cyclone Garance Lashes La Reunion: Power Cuts and Roofs Blown Away

Cyclone Garance unleashed its fury on La Reunion, a French overseas territory, reaching daunting wind speeds of 155 kph. The storm tore off roofs and disrupted essential services, leaving many residents without electricity and water.

Prefect Patrice Latron reported no casualties, as the cyclone entered the island from the north and exited via the southwest. Approximately 180,000 households were thrust into darkness, representing 42% of the local power utility's customers, with nearly a tenth bereft of potable water.

While the storm alert has been downgraded, authorities mandated residents stay indoors due to ongoing harsh weather conditions. Meanwhile, the nearby island of Mauritius reopened its airport as the cyclone's threat diminished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025