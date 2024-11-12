Left Menu

World University of Design Honors Prof. Lalit Das with Prestigious 'Design Guru' Award

Professor Lalit Kumar Das, a pioneer in industrial design education, has been awarded the 2024 'Design Guru' Award by the World University of Design. Celebrated on National Design Guru Day, this accolade acknowledges his innovative contributions to design education and sustainable design practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:36 IST
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, WUD felicitating Prof. Lalit Kumar Das with prestigious "Design Guru" Award. Image Credit: ANI
World University of Design (WUD) recognized Professor Lalit Kumar Das' groundbreaking contributions to industrial design education by awarding him the 2024 'Design Guru' Award. The award ceremony, held on November 11, 2024, commemorated his pioneering influence in shaping inclusive and sustainable design practices at a prestigious event on the WUD campus.

This recognition coincided with National Design Guru Day, a day dedicated to honoring transformative leaders in design education. Established to celebrate the legacies of educators who have altered the design landscape in India, the day also marks the birth anniversary of Professor MP Ranjan, a notable figure in design thought at NID.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor of WUD, praised Professor Das for his profound impact on the design community. Notably, Professor Das's work at IIT Delhi in creating an integrated curriculum highlights his dedication to advancing design thinking. His mentorship has propelled many students to excel in national and international design arenas.

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

