World University of Design Honors Prof. Lalit Das with Prestigious 'Design Guru' Award

World University of Design (WUD) recognized Professor Lalit Kumar Das' groundbreaking contributions to industrial design education by awarding him the 2024 'Design Guru' Award. The award ceremony, held on November 11, 2024, commemorated his pioneering influence in shaping inclusive and sustainable design practices at a prestigious event on the WUD campus.

This recognition coincided with National Design Guru Day, a day dedicated to honoring transformative leaders in design education. Established to celebrate the legacies of educators who have altered the design landscape in India, the day also marks the birth anniversary of Professor MP Ranjan, a notable figure in design thought at NID.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor of WUD, praised Professor Das for his profound impact on the design community. Notably, Professor Das's work at IIT Delhi in creating an integrated curriculum highlights his dedication to advancing design thinking. His mentorship has propelled many students to excel in national and international design arenas.

(With inputs from agencies.)