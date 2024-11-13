Left Menu

Moderate Inflation and Economic Outlook in France

Francois Villeroy de Galhau, head of the Bank of France, anticipates moderate inflation and further ECB rate cuts. Additionally, he expects French unemployment to rise to 8% before decreasing. The Bank of France's latest outlook predicts stagnant economic growth for the year's final quarter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:04 IST
Moderate Inflation and Economic Outlook in France
  • Country:
  • France

The head of the Bank of France and ECB member, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, signaled a cautiously optimistic stance on Wednesday, forecasting moderate inflation levels in France. He further hinted at additional rate cuts by the European Central Bank as part of ongoing monetary policy measures.

In a conversation with France Inter radio, Villeroy projected a temporary uptick in the nation's unemployment rate, suggesting it could climb to 8% before stabilizing back to 7%. This forecast reflects the complex dynamics in the current economic environment.

On the economic growth front, the Bank of France released its latest monthly report, indicating no significant growth in the final three months of 2023. The outlook underscores challenges facing the French economy amidst broader European economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024