Massive Rail Disruption: Goods Train Derails in Telangana

A goods train derailed in Peddapalli district, Telangana, leading to the cancellation of 39 passenger trains. The derailment of 12 wagons carrying steel and iron caused significant track obstruction. Restoration efforts are underway, with trains being rerouted, canceled, or delayed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-11-2024 13:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant train derailment occurred in the Peddapalli district of Telangana, causing chaos in the regional railway operations. South Central Railway officials confirmed that 39 passenger trains were immediately canceled following the incident.

The derailment of 12 wagons filled with heavy steel coils and iron rods happened between Raghavapuram and Ramagundam. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, though damage to all three lines in the triple line section was extensive, according to SCR Chief Public Relations Officer A Sridhar.

To mitigate the disruption, restoration efforts are actively in progress, which include laying a temporary road for large cranes. One line is expected to be operational by the evening. In the meantime, SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and his team are overseeing the recovery operations to minimize further inconvenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

