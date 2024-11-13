Trenitalia and Rail Europe Strengthen Global Rail Connections

Trenitalia and Rail Europe have reinforced their partnership to enhance high-speed rail accessibility in Italy for international travelers, announced at the World Travel Market fair in London.

The companies plan to expand their reach in key international markets, with a particular focus on India and South America, acknowledging the growing demand for sustainable luxury travel experiences.

The Frecciarossa trains, recognized for their premium services, offer a seamless blend of comfort and efficiency, setting new standards in rail travel as part of a shared vision for 2025.

