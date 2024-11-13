Trenitalia and Rail Europe Strengthen Global Rail Connections
Trenitalia and Rail Europe highlight a renewed partnership at the World Travel Market in London, aiming to enhance high-speed rail accessibility in Italy. Target markets include India and South America, promoting sustainable luxury travel. Frecciarossa trains offer premium services, reinforcing seamless, eco-friendly travel experiences amid steadfast global growth strategies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 13-11-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 14:27 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Trenitalia and Rail Europe have reinforced their partnership to enhance high-speed rail accessibility in Italy for international travelers, announced at the World Travel Market fair in London.
The companies plan to expand their reach in key international markets, with a particular focus on India and South America, acknowledging the growing demand for sustainable luxury travel experiences.
The Frecciarossa trains, recognized for their premium services, offer a seamless blend of comfort and efficiency, setting new standards in rail travel as part of a shared vision for 2025.
(With inputs from agencies.)
