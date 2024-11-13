Left Menu

Global Markets Wobble Amid Rising U.S. Treasury Yields and Strong Dollar

World stock markets fell for a second day due to rising U.S. Treasury yields amid inflation data scrutiny. U.S. interest rate changes hinge on forthcoming economic indicators. The strong dollar impacts global currencies, while commodities face pressure from China's economic challenges and potential trade tariffs.

Updated: 13-11-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:29 IST
Global Markets Wobble Amid Rising U.S. Treasury Yields and Strong Dollar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stock markets experienced a second day of declines on Wednesday, impacted by rising U.S. Treasury yields ahead of significant inflation data. These data may influence the Federal Reserve's decision-making process regarding policy easing.

Despite minor stabilization, the financial landscape remains uncertain, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield having sharply increased. Investors are closely watching proposed policies by Donald Trump, which are predicted to affect inflation and economic growth, potentially delaying lower Federal Reserve interest rates.

The strength of the U.S. dollar, spurred by higher Treasury yields, is affecting global currency values, while commodities are facing downturns, particularly due to uncertain economic signals from China. Additionally, market observers are assessing potential trade implications linked to Trump's policy approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

