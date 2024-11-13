Global Markets Wobble Amid Rising U.S. Treasury Yields and Strong Dollar

Global stock markets experienced a second day of declines on Wednesday, impacted by rising U.S. Treasury yields ahead of significant inflation data. These data may influence the Federal Reserve's decision-making process regarding policy easing.

Despite minor stabilization, the financial landscape remains uncertain, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield having sharply increased. Investors are closely watching proposed policies by Donald Trump, which are predicted to affect inflation and economic growth, potentially delaying lower Federal Reserve interest rates.

The strength of the U.S. dollar, spurred by higher Treasury yields, is affecting global currency values, while commodities are facing downturns, particularly due to uncertain economic signals from China. Additionally, market observers are assessing potential trade implications linked to Trump's policy approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)